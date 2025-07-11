Mostly Cloudy with Haze 78°

SHARE

Woman Rescued From Roof In North Plainfield Fire (Video)

A woman escaped a fire after being rescued from the roof of her home in North Plainfield early Friday morning, July 11, authorities said.

North Plainfield Police

North Plainfield Police

 Photo Credit: North Plainfield Police via Facebook
Sam Barron

At 1:25 a.m., first responders were dispatched to 489 Richard Way and found the residence engulfed in flames with several residents standing on the front lawn, North Plainfield police said. One woman was still inside the residence, police said.

Officials began rescue attempts, however the woman was extremely frightened to leave the roof area, police said. Firefighters extended a large ladder onto the roof so she could be rescued, police said.

To view footage of the rescue from News12, click here.

All occupants, including the family dog "Mina", made it out safely, police said. Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze after several hours, though the home was completely destroyed, police said.

The fire remains under investigation, police said.

to follow Daily Voice North Plainfield and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE