Woman Fatally Struck By Vehicle In North Plainfield: Police

At 9:06 p.m., officers responded to a report of a woman struck by a vehicle while crossing Norwood Avenue near Manning Avenue, North Plainfield police said. The driver of the vehicle, which was heading northbound on Norwood Avenue before striking the victim, remained at the scene, police said.

The victim, a North Plainfield resident, was transported to RWJ New Brunswick Hospital by first responders where she was pronounced dead on Thursday, Sept. 5.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 908-769-2931.

