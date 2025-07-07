Officials ID Mom Of Two, 44, Killed By Storms That Swept Through North Plainfield

Diana Ospina, of Middlesex, had pulled over to the side of Greenbrook Road on Thursday, July 3 in North Plainfield, when a large tree and a large portion of the sidewalk uprooted, landing on her 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee, local police said.

A GoFundMe launched by Pedro Bessa for Diana's family said she was a mother of two boys, Derek and Jacob. She also leaves behind a loving husband, Robert Ospina. The campaign had raised more than $9,000 as of press time.

"Diana’s love for her family knew no bounds — she was their everything, and they were hers," it reads ."This unimaginable loss has left a deep void in the lives of everyone who knew her, especially her children, who are now facing a future without their beloved mother."

In neighboring Plainfield, 79-year-old Rocco Sansone of North Plainfield and 25-year-old Bryan Ernesto Valladares of Plainfield were killed when a tree collapsed onto their vehicle, city officials said Friday, July 4.

