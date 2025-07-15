Home Explodes In North Plainfield, 40 People Rescued From Flooding: Police

At 2:45 a.m., officers responded to 643 Parkview Ave. and found the home fully engulfed in flames, North Plainfield police said. The explosion appears to have been the result of a gas leak, police said. The home was vacant and no victims were located, police said.

The borough was also hit with several inches of rain, Monday, July 14, resulting in widespread flooding, police said. Approximately 40 residents were rescued from floodwaters which destroyed homes and vehicles and made Route 22 unpassable, police said.

Officers said they towed 35 to 50 vehicles which were flooded or been washed away from the force of the water. Roads continue to remain impassable and residents are asked to remain indoors and stay off the roads while emergency personnel begin the cleanup process, police said.

"I am extremely proud of all the police officers in this agency and the job they performed under very difficult circumstances," North Plainfield Police Chief Alan McKay said. "These officers did not hesitate to wade through chest-high water to rescue countless residents and motorists and I could not be prouder. It has been a difficult past couple of weeks."

Earlier this month, three people were killed after a violent rainstorm swept through North Plainfield.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Plainfield and receive free news updates.