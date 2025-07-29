Fugitive: North Plainfield Man Charged With Sexual Assault At Large, Prosecutor Says

On Sunday, July 20 at 2:07 a.m., officers responded to a woman who said she was sexually assaulted by a man while walking home on Manning Avenue in North Plainfield, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald, Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives Francisco Roman Jr., and North Plainfield Chief of Police Alan McKay said.

The woman attempted to flee but the suspect, later identified as Oscar Vasquez Barraza, caught up to her and sexually assaulted her, authorities said. The woman sustained injuries to her palms, knees and foot, authorities said.

Vasquez Barraza was charged with sexual assault and criminal sexual assault, authorities said. His whereabouts are unknown as investigators attempt to locate him, authorities said.

