Dodge Charger Driver, 28, From North Plainfield Dies In Tractor Trailer Crash

The North Plainfield resident had been driving a 2020 orange Dodge Charger died on impact in the crash with a 2008 black Volvo tractor-trailer, the driver of which was not injured, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

The vehicles collided around 2:50 a.m. near South Middlebush Road and Jacques Lane, the prosecutor said.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene, where they found the woman, dead on impact. She was the sole occupant, as was the tractor trailer driver.

The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team and the Franklin Township Police Department’s Traffic Safety Bureau are actively investigating the factors that led to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Ryan Ellington at 732-873-5533 ext. 3174 or Ryan.ellington@franklinnj.gov.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Plainfield and receive free news updates.