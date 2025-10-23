Person Airlifted After Route 78 Crash: Njsp

At 9:11 a.m. on Route 78 West in Clinton Township, a collision occurred between a Volvo tractor trailer, Mazda passenger vehicle and Ford van, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

The driver of the Mazda sustained moderate injuries and was airlifted to an area hospital, Lebron said. The driver of the Ford sustained minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital, Lebron said.

The crash remains under investigation, Lebron said.

