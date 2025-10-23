Overcast 38°

Person Airlifted After Route 78 Crash: Njsp

A driver was airlifted following a crash on Route 78 in Hunterdon County on Tuesday, Oct. 21, authorities said.

Medevac at the scene

Medevac at the scene

 Photo Credit: Mark Lieb/Rockland Video Productions
Sam Barron

At 9:11 a.m. on Route 78 West in Clinton Township, a collision occurred between a Volvo tractor trailer, Mazda passenger vehicle and Ford van, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

The driver of the Mazda sustained moderate injuries and was airlifted to an area hospital, Lebron said. The driver of the Ford sustained minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital, Lebron said.

The crash remains under investigation, Lebron said.

