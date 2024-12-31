PA Man At Large After Fleeing From Police With Kid In Car: Clinton Township PD

An officer was traveling on Route 78 West when he observed a white Jeep Renegade driving erratically, Clinton Township police said. The vehicle had an expired registration and the registered owner had his driving privileges suspended, police said.

The officer attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop, but the driver, Angel Hernandez, failed to pull over for an extended distance, finally stopping prior to Exit 17, police said

During the motor vehicle stop, a young child was observed in the rear of the vehicle, police said. Two adult males were also passengers, police said. Hernandez refused to comply with the officer's commands and became argumentative, police said.

The officer observed Hernandez and both passengers exhibited signs of impairment, and an odor of marijuana was emitting from the vehicle, police said. An open bag of marijuana was observed in the interior of the vehicle, police said.

Backup officers soon arrived and upon approaching the vehicle, Hernandez accelerated away from the traffic stop, police said. Efforts to maintain contact with the vehicle were unsuccessful, and the vehicle was unable to be located, police said.

A warrant has been issued for Hernandez's arrest, charging him with eluding, obstruction of justice, and endangering the welfare of a child, police said. He is also charged with numerous traffic violations, police said.

