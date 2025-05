At 2:13 a.m., a Hyundai Kona was traveling westbound on Route 78 in Clinton Township when it veered off the roadway to the left, impacted a tree, overturned and was engulfed in flames, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for New Jersey State Police said.

The driver, Isaiah Hunter, sustained fatal injuries, Lebron said. The crash remains under investigation, Lebron said.

