Juvenile Assaulted Two Cops: Clinton Township PD

Officers responded to a family dispute on Runkie Drive after a juvenile threatened family members, Clinton Township police said. While officers were detaining the juvenile for safety reasons, the subject remained combative and subsequently assaulted two officers, causing physical injuries, police said.

The juvenile was taken into custody, and charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, terroristic threats, possession of a weapon, and resisting arrest, police said.

The subject was released to the custody of a family member after processing, police said.

