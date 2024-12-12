Fair 38°

Four Men Forged Checks At TD Bank: Clinton Township Police

Four men were arrested and charged after they conspired to commit bank fraud at a TD Bank in Clinton Township, authorities said.

Following an investigation at the TD Bank on Route 31, officers were dispatched to a gas station for a report of suspicious activity, Clinton Township police said. The two vehicles were attempting to leave the parking lot and were in possession of stolen/forged bank checks, police said.

Arrested were Eric Lee, a 40-year-old Georgia resident, Lee Beriro, an 18-year-old Queens resident, Trevor Lewis, a 34-year-old Bronx resident and John Vallejo, a 26-year-old Paterson resident, police said.

