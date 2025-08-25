DWI NJ Man Drove Stolen Car: Clinton Twp PD

On Saturday, July 19, officers received an automated license plate reader alert that a stolen gray Maza was traveling on Route 31 North, Clinton Township police said. The officer witnessed the vehicle speeding by them and conducted a motor vehicle stop, police said.

Felipe Gonzalez was taken into custody, police said.

Gonzalez was found to be in possession of narcotics and testing revealed he was impaired and unable to safely operate a motor vehicle, police said.

He was charged with two counts of receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking, possession of CDS, being under the influence of CDS, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, operating a vehicle without consent from the owner, and operation of a motor vehicle while in possession of CDS, police said.

The owner of the Mazda subsequently took custody of the recovered vehicle, police said.

