Driver Hospitalized After Vehicle Overturns On Route 78: Njsp

A person was hospitalized after their vehicle overturned on Route 78 in Hunterdon County on Saturday, Sept. 14, authorities said.

New Jersey State Police (NJSP)
New Jersey State Police (NJSP)
Sam Barron

Two Toyotas were traveling west on Route 78 in Clinton Township when they crashed into each other, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

As a result of the crash, one of the passenger cars ran off the right side of the road, overturned, and the driver became entrapped, Lebron said.

 The driver of the overturned vehicle was airlifted to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Lebron said. The crash remains under investigation, Lebron said.

