At 10:58 p.m., a Volkswagen passenger vehicle veered off the roadway and stuck a tree on Hockenbury Drive in Glen Gardner Borough, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

The driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital, Lebron said. The crash remains under investigation, Lebron said.

