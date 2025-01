At 4:36 a.m., a tractor trailer was stopped on the right shoulder on Route 78 East in Clinton Township when a Ford Explorer struck its rear, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

The driver of the Ford sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to an area hospital, Lebron said. The crash remains under investigation, Lebron said.

