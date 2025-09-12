A resident told officers he was contacted by a man, later identified as Dengjin Chen, who claimed to be an FBI agent, cautioning him of unauthorized access to his bank account, Clinton Township police said.

Chen requested the resident surrender $21,000 to the FBI to ensure the safety of his account, police said. The resident was scheduled to meet and drop off the money to the alleged FBI agent outside a local business, police said. The resident reported the suspicious activity to police, who were in position to intercept the transaction, officers said.

Officers observed a black Chevrolet Trailblazer with a Virginia registration enter the parking lot at the designated meeting time/location, police said. Chen was acting suspiciously but never exited his vehicle, police said.

After an extended period of time, the vehicle exited the parking lot, and officers observed Chen commit motor vehicle violations while exiting the lot, police said. Officers pulled over Chen's vehicle and during the traffic stop, he presented the driving credentials of another person and provided conflicting information about his date of birth, police said. Chen was placed under arrest, and his vehicle was impounded, police said.

Chen was charged with charged with criminal attempted theft, exhibiting a false government document, obstruction of justice, and hindering his own apprehension, police said. He was also issued motor vehicle summonses for disregard of a stop sign, failure to signal turn, and failure to produce documents, police said.

