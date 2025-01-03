Careless Driver Cited After Fatally Striking Crossing Guard: Hunterdon County Prosecutor

On Wednesday, Nov. 27, Steven Leydon failed to yield and fatally struck Robert Bork, a 79-year-old High Bridge resident on County Road 513, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée Robeson, Chief of Detectives Timothy Drew, and High Bridge Police Chief Brett Bartman said.

Bork was working as a crossing guard at the time of the crash, authorities said. Bork was transported by helicopter to Morristown Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries, authorities said. Leydon remained on the scene, authorities said.

Leydon was also issued a summons for failure to yield, authorities said.

Bork was a Vietnam War veteran, earning a Bronze Star medal and was in the National Guard for 26 years, according to his obituary from the Scarponi Funeral Home website.

Bork served in the New Jersey State Police for 16 years in their Marine Law Enforcement bureau and also spent eight years as a New Jersey State Park policeman, his obituary reads. He had spent the last 19 years as a crossing guard in High Bridge and served in the High Bridge Fire Department for 44 years, his obituary reads.

