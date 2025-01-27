7 Injured After Van Crashes Into Police Car On Route 78: Njsp

At 5:42 a.m., a Ford transit van was traveling eastbound in the center lane on Route 78 in Clinton Township while an unoccupied marked troop car with its emergency lights activated was parked diverting traffic due to a prior crash, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

The driver of the Ford failed to observe the troop car and subsequently struck its rear, Lebron said. As a result of the collision, the driver and six occupants sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital, Lebron said.

The crash remains under investigation, Lebron said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Hunterdon and receive free news updates.