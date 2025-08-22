37 Cats, 8 Dogs Removed From Annandale Home: Prosecutor

On Monday, Aug. 18, a search warrant was executed at 197 Sidney Rd. in Annandale following an investigation into allegations of animal cruelty, the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office said.

As a result of the investigation, 45 animals, including 37 cats and eight dogs were removed. Seven of the animals were subsequently transported for immediate veterinary treatment by Crown Veterinary Specialists, authorities said.

The matter remains under investigation, authorities said. It is unknown if anyone had been charged.

