37 Cats, 8 Dogs Removed From Annandale Home: Prosecutor

Numerous animals were removed from a home in Hunterdon County, authorities announced Thursday, Aug. 21.

Police car.

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Sam Barron

On Monday, Aug. 18, a search warrant was executed at 197 Sidney Rd. in Annandale following an investigation into allegations of animal cruelty, the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office said.

As a result of the investigation, 45 animals, including 37 cats and eight dogs were removed. Seven of the animals  were subsequently transported for immediate veterinary treatment by Crown Veterinary Specialists, authorities said.

The matter remains under investigation, authorities said. It is unknown if anyone had been charged. 

