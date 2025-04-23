North Brunswick Man Airlifted After Car Engulfed in Flames On Route 78: Njsp

At 7:16 p.m., troopers responded to a crash on Route 78 East in Lebanon Borough after a Honda Civic traveling eastbound veered off the roadway to the left, struck a guardrail, overturned, collided with several trees and became engulfed in flames, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

The driver was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries, police said. The crash remains under investigation, Lebron said.

