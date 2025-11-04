Juvenile Arrested For Bomb Threat At North Brunswick Polling Site: Prosecutor

At 8:15 a.m., North Brunswick police received reports of a bomb threat at Livingston Park Elementary School via a text message and responded to the location, which was being used as a polling site, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and North Brunswick Police Director Joseph Battaglia said.

Explosive detection K-9 officers of the Middlesex County's Sheriff's Department searched the building to ensure no explosive devices were present, authorities said.

The juvenile, a resident of North Brunswick, was identified as the suspect and was taken into custody by the North Brunswick Police Department and the electronic devices used in the threat were recovered, police said.

