Fair 24°

SHARE

Elementary School Evacuated Due To Large Structure Fire In Franklin Township: Authorities

A massive structure fire in Gloucester County has resulted in the evacuation of an elementary school on Thursday, Jan. 23, authorities said.

A large structure fire in Gloucester County.

A large structure fire in Gloucester County.

 Photo Credit: Gloucester County Emergency Management Facebook
Sam Barron

The fire is at the 600 block of Harding Highway in Franklin Township, Franklin Township Police Department said. Students are being relocated from Main Road School to Reutter School, police said. The Franklin Township school District will be putting out a message to parents shortly regarding the reunification process, police said.

Harding Highway is closed from Main Road to Blue Bell Road, Gloucester County Emergency Management said. County hazmat and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection are responding, authorities said.

to follow Daily Voice North Brunswick and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE