Elementary School Evacuated Due To Large Structure Fire In Franklin Township: Authorities

The fire is at the 600 block of Harding Highway in Franklin Township, Franklin Township Police Department said. Students are being relocated from Main Road School to Reutter School, police said. The Franklin Township school District will be putting out a message to parents shortly regarding the reunification process, police said.

Harding Highway is closed from Main Road to Blue Bell Road, Gloucester County Emergency Management said. County hazmat and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection are responding, authorities said.

