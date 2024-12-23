Cell Tower Worker Critically Injured By Falling Tool Bag, Osha Probing North Brunswick Incident

A spokesperson for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed the investigation into the incident at the tower off Lindsey Drive.

"The agency has a total of six months to investigate and release its findings," said OSHA spokesperson Leni Uddyback-Fortson. "No additional information is available at this time."

Police responded to the scene at around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, News 12 New Jersey reported. Investigators said a tool bag either being raised or lowered from the top of the cell tower wasn't secure and hit the worker in the head.

The worker remained in the hospital, authorities said.

