Two North Bergen DPW Employees Helped Reunite Missing Kid With Family

In November, Jesse Perez and John Roman were working on 72nd Street and Bergenline Avenue when they discovered the young child wandering alone near a busy road. They quickly ensured her safety and contacted the North Bergen Police Department, the town said.

Police determined the child had managed to sneak out of her home while her mother was asleep, the town said. Police were able to locate the family and safely reunited the girl with her mother.

