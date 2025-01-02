Overcast 38°

Two North Bergen DPW Employees Helped Reunite Missing Kid With Family

Two Department of Public Works employees in North Bergen were recently honored for helping reunite a missing 4-year-old with her family.

Jesse Perez and John Roman were honored for helping reunite a 4-year-old girl with her mom.

 Photo Credit: Town of North Bergen
Sam Barron

In November, Jesse Perez and John Roman were working on 72nd Street and Bergenline Avenue when they discovered the young child wandering alone near a busy road. They quickly ensured her safety and contacted the North Bergen Police Department, the town said.

Police determined the child had managed to sneak out of her home while her mother was asleep, the town said.  Police were able to locate the family and safely reunited the girl with her mother.

