Two Men Sold 100K Fentanyl Pills At North Bergen Home Depot: DOJ

A 41-year-old Guatemalan man and a 41-year-old El Salvadorian man were arrested and charged after they sold 100,000 fentanyl pills to a confidential source on Friday, Feb. 7, authorities said.

Home Depot in North Bergen

Authorities began investigating Pablo Suruy Hernandez after receiving a tip he was engaging in narcotics trafficking in New Jersey, U.S. Attorney Vikas Khanna said.

Hernandez met with a confidential source and sold him defaced firearms, Khanna said. Hernandez and Giovanni Guzman met with the confidential source at Home Depot at 7605 Tonnelle Ave. in North Bergen to sell him 100,000 fentanyl pills, Khanna said.

Along with the fentanyl pills, law enforcement seized $65,000 in a search of Hernandez's residence. 

Hernandez and Guzman were charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, Khanna said. Hernandez is also charged with  possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, Khanna said.

