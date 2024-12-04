SWAT Team Surrounds Guttenberg Building With Barricaded Suspect (Developing)

The Hudson County Regional SWAT Team surrounded a building at 70th Street and Hudson Avenue, where a barricaded suspect has refused to cooperate with officers, Lt. Aleksandar Ramadanovic said.

The incident began around 1:23 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, when the building superintendent reported that a tenant had broken into another apartment, Ramadanovic stated. The suspect, who has an active criminal warrant for a separate incident, then barricaded himself inside his own apartment, authorities said.

Officers from the Guttenberg Police Department's Patrol Division attempted to communicate with the suspect, but he refused to open his door or cooperate, prompting the call for SWAT assistance.

As of press time, the SWAT team remains on the scene, working to resolve the situation peacefully. Residents and commuters are advised to avoid the area, as roads surrounding the incident are closed to both vehicles and pedestrians.

