Spit, Screams, Bites, Smeared Food: Guttenberg Woman Charged After Wild Scene, Police Say

At 4:52 a.m., officers responded to Jackson Street for a report of a fight and heard yelling from inside an apartment, Guttenberg police said. The apartment was in disarray with food spilled and smeared on the walls, police said.

Martha Martillo was screaming at people inside the apartment because she wanted her cell phone and sweater back, eventually having to be restrained in handcuffs to prevent more violence, police said.

Officers retrieved Martillo's cell phone and attempted to calm her down, but she refused to cooperate, requiring them to pick her up and carry her down a flight of stairs to try and avoid her combative behavior, police said.

While being carried down the stairs, Martillo kicked one of the officers with her foot, police said. Officers then tried to place Martillo on a stretcher, but she continued to be uncooperative, spitting in one of the officer's eyes, saying she needed to spit, police said.

Martillo bit the forearm of an EMT and bit another officer in the leg, police said. Officers were eventually able to transport her to a hospital, but while there, she assaulted another officer, police said.

Martillo is charged with throwing bodily fluid at law enforcement, aggravated assault on law enforcement and numerous other offenses for her various assaults, police said.

She will be lodged in the Hudson County Correctional Facility after she is cleared for incarceration, police said.

