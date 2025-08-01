Postal Worker From Union City Stole Credit Cards On Her Mail Route, North Bergen Police Say

Eirin Novas, 39, was arrested Friday, July 25, and charged with credit card theft, fraudulent use of credit cards, and conspiracy, North Bergen Police Chief Robert J. Farley Jr. said in a press release Friday, Aug. 1.

Awilda Taveras-Bido, 46, of Newark, was also charged with credit card theft, fraudulent use of credit cards, intent of cardholder to defraud, and conspiracy. She was arrested and released on a summons.

According to police, the scheme unraveled on June 16, when a North Bergen resident contacted police about “a Capital One credit card [that] was opened under her name” and over $4,000 in unauthorized charges had been made.

“Unbeknownst to her, a Capital One Credit Card was opened under her name and over $4,000 dollars in unauthorized transactions had been made,” police said. The victim only found out after receiving a billing statement.

Detectives visited “multiple locations,” identifying Taveras-Bido as a suspect. Further investigation led police to Novas, who they say was stealing mail — including credit cards — while delivering along her North Bergen postal route.

“While on her delivery route in North Bergen, Novas stole mail addressed to local residents, specifically credit cards,” the press release said. She allegedly gave those cards to Taveras-Bido, “where she made multiple fraudulent credit card transactions.”

Investigators say Novas also “intercepted credit card statements to prevent victims from discovering that accounts had been fraudulently opened in their names.”

Police believe more victims may be out there. Anyone with information is asked to contact North Bergen detectives at 201-392-2100 or email tips@northbergenpd.com. All tips will be kept confidential.

