Pedestrian, 42, Seriously Injured In Tonnelle Avenue Hit-Run Crash: Prosecutor

Authorities in Hudson County are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a 42-year-old pedestrian with serious injuries Wednesday morning, June 4.

North Bergen Police

 Photo Credit: North Bergen Police Department/Facebook
Cecilia Levine
The crash happened near 2600 Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen at approximately 5 a.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The victim was transported by Emergency Medical Services to Jersey City Medical Center where he remains in critical but stable condition.

The circumstances of the collision are being investigated by the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit with assistance from the North Bergen Police Department. Anyone with

information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave a tip at: https://hcpo.opsnetwork.org/tips. All information will be kept confidential.

