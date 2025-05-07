Fair 71°

North Bergen Teen Had 100+ Child Porn Videos On Server: Prosecutor

A 19-year-old North Bergen resident was arrested on Tuesday, May 6, after he uploaded more than 100 videos of child pornography onto a server, authorities said.

Law enforcement began investigating Andrew Bastida after receiving a tip that he was storing child sexual abuse material on an online server, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. A search turned up over 100 videos of child sexual abuse material, Suarez said.

Bastida was charged with endangering the welfare of a child/possession of child sexual abuse material, Suarez said. He was released pending a future court appearance, Suarez said.

