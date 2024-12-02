North Bergen Man Sexually Assaulted 15-Year-Old Girl: Prosecutor

Sebastian Chevasco sexually assaulted the girl on Monday, Oct. 14 at a residence in North Bergen, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Chevasco is known to the victim, Suarez said.

Chevasco was arrested following an investigation by the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit, Suarez said. He was charged with sexual assault and simple assault and transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending a court appearance, authorities said.

