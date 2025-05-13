North Bergen Man Seriously Injured In Three-Car Crash: Prosecutor

At 2 p.m., law enforcement responded to River Road and 74th Street and found three vehicles, a Nissan Altima, a BMW X3 and a Lexus GX460, involved in a crash, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The driver of the Nissan, the North Bergen man, sustained serious injuries and is hospitalized at a nearby medical center, Suarez said. The driver of the BMW, a 28-year-old West New York woman, was treated for minor injuries at Palisades Medical Center, Suarez said.

The crash remains under investigation, Suarez said.

