North Bergen Man Kidnapped Teen Then Brought Her To Motel To Sexually Assault Her: Prosecutor

Jesus Ruiz Merino allegedly approached the girl near 60th Street and Bergenline Avenue in West New York, where he offered her a ride, Acting Hudson County Prosecutor Wayne Mello said. Then, Merino drove her to a Route 3 motel where he sexually assaulted her.

Police were notified of the incident on Monday, Oct. 13. Merino was subsequently arrested and charged with kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, and endangering the welfare of a child.

