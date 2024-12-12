Fair and Breezy 38°

Murder: Prosecutor IDs Man, 48, Found Shot In Head In North Bergen Home

A 48-year-old man was found in the second floor of a Hudson County home after being shot in the head on Monday, Dec. 9, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Juan Moyet Facebook
Sam Barron

At 3:30 p.m., the North Bergen Police Department found Juan Moyet's lifeless body inside a second-floor residence at 9028 Palisade Plaza, Hudson County Prosecutor Ether Suarez said.

On Wednesday, Dec. 11, a post-mortem exam was conducted that determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the head, Suarez said.

Moyet is survived by his son, Mason, his mother Edna and numerous other family members and friends, according to his obituary from the Barquin Funeral Home.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, Dec. 16 at Barquin Funeral Home in Guttenberg from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The homicide is under investigation by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the North Bergen Police Department, Suarez said. No arrests have been made, Suarez said.

To view Moyet's obituary, click here.

