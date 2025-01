Footage shared by HudPost captured dramatic scenes of smoke pouring from the upper levels of the residence on 68th Street, where the fire is believed to have started around 2:45 p.m.

Emergency crews worked to bring the blaze under control as neighbors watched the intense firefighting efforts unfold.

This is a developing story. Stay with Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Bergen-Guttenberg and receive free news updates.