Loaded Gun, Drugs Found On Sleeping WNY Motorist In Front Of Guttenberg School: Cops

The incident happened around 8:24 a.m. on Friday, May 16, on Hudson Avenue in Guttenberg, according to Police Chief Frank Pelaez.

Officers were alerted by a concerned passerby who reported a man passed out in a vehicle, police said. When officers arrived, they found the car in reverse and angled into the roadway, with the driver asleep and bleeding heavily from his finger.

The man, later identified as Jeferson Marte-Peralta, 33, of West New York, was evaluated by EMS. During that time, Police Officer Camille Calupad saw the handle of a handgun wrapped in a jacket on the front seat.

The firearm was confirmed to be a fully loaded Smith & Wesson M&P 22 Compact, including one hollow point bullet — which is illegal in New Jersey — and eight additional rounds, police said.

Marte-Peralta was arrested and charged with:

Unlawful possession of a weapon

Possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose

Possession of hollow point ammunition

A further search uncovered 44 grams of suspected cocaine, 16 grams of pink powder known as “Tusi” or “2C-B”, 89 Oxycodone pills, 47 Alprazolam pills, a Meloxicam pill, five cell phones, $3,791.70 in suspected drug proceeds, and various drug paraphernalia, authorities said.

Marte-Peralta faces several additional charges including:

Three counts of manufacturing or distributing controlled substances

Two counts of distribution within 1,000 feet of a school

Possession of prescription drugs without a prescription

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Failure to make lawful disposition

He was processed and taken to Hudson County Correctional Center, police said.

“This defendant was found with a loaded firearm and large quantities of narcotics so close to our public school as students were entering for the start of their school day,” Chief Pelaez said. “The thought of the violent ways this incident could have unfolded is sobering.”

