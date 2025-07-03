Mostly Cloudy 89°

John Bender, Longtime North Bergen Committeeman, Dies

John Bender, who wore many hats for the Township of North Bergen, died on Thursday, July 3, his family announced.

 Photo Credit: John Bender Facebook
Sam Barron

Bender served on the Zoning Board of Adjustment, was a Democratic committeeman and also worked for the North Bergen Board of Education, according to HudPost.

"He had my sister and I holding his hands as Elton John played. He’s at peace with his parents to guide him," his daughter Reann wrote on social media. "He was the best father in the entire world. He will be missed greatly."

A wake will be held on Monday, July 7 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Vainieri Funeral Home with mass Tuesday, July 8 at 10:45 a.m.

"RIP dad," Reann wrote. "You were so loved."

