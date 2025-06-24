Guttenberg Man Killed In Fire: Prosecutor

At 7 a.m., North Hudson Regional Fire and Rescue responded to 6914 Park Ave. and found a fire coming from the third floor of a residential structure, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Firefighters located Marcos Santa-Zayas with serious injuries, Suarez said. He was transported to Palisades Medical Center where he was pronounced dead soon after, Suarez said.

The cause and origin are being investigated by the Hudson County Regional Arson Task Force, Suarez said. Foul play is not suspected at this time, Suarez said.

