Guttenberg Man Killed In Fire: Prosecutor

A 37-year-old Guttenberg man was killed in a fire on Monday, June 23, authorities said,

6914 Park Ave. in Guttenberg

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Sam Barron

At 7 a.m., North Hudson Regional Fire and Rescue responded to 6914 Park Ave. and found a fire coming from the third floor of a residential structure, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Firefighters located Marcos Santa-Zayas with serious injuries, Suarez said. He was transported to Palisades Medical Center where he was pronounced dead soon after, Suarez said.

The cause and origin are being investigated by the Hudson County Regional Arson Task Force, Suarez said. Foul play is not suspected at this time, Suarez said.

