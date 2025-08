At 3:36 p.m., officers responded to the scuffle on Bergenline Avenue and 68th Street, Guttenberg police said.

Danilio Martinez-Lopez was arrested following an on-scene investigation, police said.

He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of simple assault, multiple weapons offenses, terroristic threats, hindering apprehension and disorderly conduct, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Bergen-Guttenberg and receive free news updates.