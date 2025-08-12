Fair 88°

Gerald Sanzari Used City Vendors For Home Renovations

A 63-year-old man who previously served as executive director of the North Bergen Housing Authority was charged with theft, authorities announced, Tuesday, Aug. 12. 

 Photo Credit: Gerald Sanzari Linkedin
Sam Barron

Between January 2022 and June 2024, Gerald Sanzari, a River Edge resident, used city vendors to perform contract work at his private residence, Acting Hudson County Prosecutor Wayne Mello said. Sanzari paid the vendors over $20,000 utilizing an account belonging to North Bergen Renaissance Urban Renewal, a component of the North Bergen Housing Authority, Mello said.

Sanzari is charged with two counts of theft by unlawful taking, Mello said. He was released pending a court appearance, Mello said. 

