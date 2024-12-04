Mostly Cloudy 39°

East Orange Man Charged With Murder After Two Men Found Dead In Guttenberg: Prosecutor

A 40-year-old East Orange man was arrested and charged after two men were found dead in Guttenberg on Saturday, Nov. 23, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Guttenberg Police
At around 10 p.m., Guttenberg police responded to a residence at 209 71st St. and found two men, Justin Bory, 87, and Ricardo Bory, 58, dead, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

During the initial response, Cole was arrested for interfering with the investigation, Suarez said, and has been detained at the Hudson County Correctional Facility.

On Monday, December 2, the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office determined Bory's death was caused by compression of the neck and was ruled a homicide, Suarez said. Cole was charged with one count of murder.

 The post-mortem report pertaining to Ricardo Bory is pending, Suarez said. It is unknown if the Bory's are related.

