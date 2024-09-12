Dunkin' Giving Free Coffee For A Year At North Bergen Grand Reopening

A grand reopening of the North Bergen location at 6903 Kennedy Blvd. will be held at Wednesday, Sept. 18. Dunkin’ is offering free coffee for a yerar to the first 100 guests in line at the restaurant at 9 a.m.

The free coffee for a year giveaway entitles customers to a coupon book containing four free medium hot or iced coffee coupons per month for 14 months, good only at the North Bergen Dunkin’ at 6903 Kennedy Blvd. The coupon books will be distributed beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Additionally, all guests will be able to spin a prize wheel for free Dunkin’ merchandise from 10 a.m. to noon, while supplies last. The 1,500-square-foot Dunkin’ employs 15 crew members and is open daily from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The North Bergen Dunkin offer beverages through an innovative tap system serving eight consistently cold drinks such as coffees, iced teas, cold brew coffee and nitro infused cold brew coffee.

