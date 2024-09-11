Drunk Driver Crashed Into Dumpster At Police HQ: North Bergen PD

At 9:50 p.m., an officer observed a 2010 white Ford 150 pickup truck driven by Juan Mendez-Alvarado nearly collide with a street sign while making a right turn from Kennedy Boulevard onto Hillside Place, North Bergen police said.

The vehicle proceeded at a slow place, nearly hitting a parked car and the brick facade of a nearby house, police said. Mendez-Alvarado attempted to park in a designated police parking area and in the process, struck a large metal dumpster, pushing it forward, authorities said. Mendez-Alvarado accelerated, striking the dumpster again and then reversed his truck and came to a stop, police said.

Officers noticed Mendez-Alvarado had slurred speech and had the odor of alcohol from his breath, police said. While attempting a field sobriety test, Mendez-Alvarado nearly fell onto the officer providing instructions, police said.

Mendez-Alvarado was charged with driving while intoxicated and refusal to submit to a breathalyzer test, police said

There was no damage to the dumpster, police said.

