Cocaine, Mushrooms Gets Jersey City Scooterist Nabbed In Guttenberg: Police

At 4:33 p.m., officers tried to stop Felix Astacio-Leon as he was riding his scooter, committing multiple infractions, Guttenberg police said. Astacio-Leon refused to stop, fleeing into North Bergen, police said.

An investigation determined the scooter was stolen from Jersey City, police said. Officers established a perimeter where they discovered a backpack and shoes on a nearby rooftop, police said. Officers also observed a vacant property near the belongings with a broken window and believed Astacio-Leon had broken into the building, police said.

Using K-9 officers from the Hudson County Sherriff's Office, Astacio-Leon was located and arrested, police said.

While arresting him, police recovered several capsules of cocaine, mushrooms and burglary tools, police said.

Astacio-Leon is charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, multiple drug offenses and possession of burglary tools, police said.

