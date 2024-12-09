12-Hour Standoff In Guttenberg Ends In Arrest: Police

Officers initially responded to 70th Street and Hudson Avenue after receiving a report of a burglary and criminal mischief, Guttenberg police said.

Video evidence showed Oliver Checo walked up to the apartment door, kicked it in, then entered his apartment next door, police said.

An active warrant had previously been issued for Checo for criminal mischief and disorderly conduct after he damaged the building’s mailboxes two days prior, police said.

Officers attempted to make contact with Checo, who refused to open the door and barricaded himself inside the apartment, police said. Officers contacted the Hudson County Regional SWAT Team, who responded to the scene, police said.

Checo was apprehended after a 12-hour standoff, police said. He was charged with two additional counts of criminal mischief, terroristic threats, resisting arrest and obstruction, police said.

On Thursday, Dec. 5, a search of Checo’ s apartment turned up a black Smith & Wesson handgun, loaded with hollow point ammunition, police said. Checo was also charged with being a certain person not to possess firearms, police said.

