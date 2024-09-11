Three Pets Rescued In Sussex County House Fire: Fire Department

At 3:55 a.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire at Hillside Terrace and learned three animals may be trapped inside the building, the Newton Volunteer Fire Department said in a release.

Firefighters searched the premises for a missing cat and a missing dog while the fire quickly spread to the front bedroom on the second floor, fire officials said.

A second hose line was subsequently established upstairs, successfully extinguishing the flames, firefighters said. Crews also located and rescued all three animals, who were found to be suffering from smoke inhalation but were otherwise stable, firefighters said.

All units cleared the scene by 6:40 AM, firefighters said.

