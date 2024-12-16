Newton Woman Gets Three Years For Dealing LSD: Sussex County Prosecutor

Dana Vail had previously pled guilty to the charges after being arrested in January following an investigation, the New Jersey State Police Strategic Investigations Unit, Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Carolyn Murray, said.

Undercover detectives conducted two controlled purchases of approximately 10,000 milligrams of LSD from Vail and during a subsequent search of her residence, police found additional quantities of LSD, Murray said.

