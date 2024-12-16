NULL 31°

Newton Woman Gets Three Years For Dealing LSD: Sussex County Prosecutor

A 31-year-old Newton woman was sentenced to three years in prison on Friday, Dec. 13 for distributing LSD, authorities said.

Dana Vail had previously pled guilty to the charges after being arrested in January following an investigation, the New Jersey State Police Strategic Investigations Unit, Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Carolyn Murray, said.

Undercover detectives conducted two controlled purchases of approximately 10,000 milligrams of LSD from Vail and during a subsequent search of her residence, police found additional quantities of LSD, Murray said.

