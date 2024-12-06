Newton Man Gets 5 Years For Pocketing $1.2 Million In Stolen Funds Via E-mail Scheme: AG

Robert Herburger received over $1.2 million in stolen funds between November 2017 and July 2018, according to Attorney General Matthew Platkin and the Office of Securities Fraud and Financial Crimes Prosecutions.

Herburger set up fake businesses and opened bank accounts to launder funds stolen through the BEC schemes, Platkin said. These scams often involve fraudulent emails designed to trick employees into sending money or revealing sensitive information, Platkin said.

Once the stolen money was deposited into accounts under Herburger’s control, he transferred the funds to foreign bank accounts, keeping a share for himself, Platkin said. The scheme affected 10 U.S.-based businesses, including law firms, retailers, and financial service providers, Platkin said.

Herburger previously pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property, Platkin said. He also admitted to unlawfully possessing an assault rifle despite being prohibited from owning firearms due to his criminal history, Platkin said. He must serve at least 12 months before becoming eligible for parole, Platkin said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Newton-Andover and receive free news updates.