Kittatinny Regional High School Closed Again After Power Outage

Kittatinny Regional High School was closed on Thursday, Jan. 9 due to the outage, the superintendent announced.

"Due to the ongoing power outage at KRHS, with no anticipated restoration time, KRHS will be closed," Dr. Craig Hutcheson said. "We apologize for any inconveniences this may create, but we do not know when we will have power restored. Thank you for your patience & understanding."

The school also closed on Tuesday, Jan. 7 due to an outage, though the power was initially restored.

