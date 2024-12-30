DPW Personnel Extinguish Porch Fire: Andover Police

At 10 a.m., the Andover DPW observed a fire on the porch and officers and the Andover Boro Fire Department responded, Andover police said. DPW personnel removed the items on fire from the deck portion of the residence which included a chair and other items and then used a shovel and snow to extinguish the fire, police said.

"Timing is everything and if it was not for the DPW personnel, this could have been much worse," Andover police said.

Andover police used the porch fire as a reminder to residents to properly discard ashes from a fireplace using these steps:

1. Scoop the ashes using a large metal trowel or pan, scoop all the ashes out of the fireplace. Lift large pieces out with fireplace tongs, if necessary.

2. Put the ashes in a metal bucket of water. Stir them to ensure that they are all completely submerged, and let them sit for about 10 minutes.

3. Pour out the water and empty the bucket in your garden or lawn. Wood ash works as a fertilizer for plants.

Do not use any other container for your ashes other than a metal container.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Newton-Andover and receive free news updates.